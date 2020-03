Apple's products are usually divisive, but it's rare to see the kind of "I LOVE IT, YOU SUCK!" and "I HATE IT, YOU'RE AN IDIOT" reaction they've gotten with the MacBook Air. Well, here's a post for you readers to go nuts in, either explaining to the world why the MacBook Air is the harbinger of the apocalypse, or why it's the beacon of light that will save humanity from a future stuffed full of thighs crushed by heavy laptops.