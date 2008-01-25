How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MacBook Air Tear Down: Sexy On the Inside Too

As soon as we got our MacBook Air, we couldn't help but want to tear it down to its innards. We wanted to see what made up this beautiful machine, so we grabbed our #00 phillips screwdriver and had at it. Want to know what we found? The sexiest and simplest notebook has the sexiest and simplest construction (you'll be surprised at how easy the battery comes out). Not only was this thin thing amazingly easy to dissemble, it was even gorgeous on the inside. Here are the details and, more importantly, pictures.

Macbook Air Teardown11Macbook Air Teardown10Macbook Air Teardown9Macbook Air Teardown8Macbook Air Teardown6Macbook Air Teardown7Macbook Air Teardown5Macbook Air Teardown4Macbook Air Teardown3Macbook Air Teardown2Macbook Air Teardown1Macbook Air Teardown0Macbook Air Teardown14Macbook Air Teardown13Macbook Air Teardown12

Aside from the innards being well designed, the disassembly of the MacBook Air was surprisingly easy. Hands-down the easiest Apple notebook we have ever taken apart. There's basically only one step to get inside the machine, just unscrew the bottom casing.

The bottom casing has 10 screws, all #00 Phillips, but there are 3 different screw lengths, so remembering where each screw belongs is crucial. Once all the screws were out, we expected to hassle with Apple's typical tabbed locking system, like the iPod and iBook. But to our surprise there were no tricky tabs to unhook, just lift up the back of the casing and it's off. There were very small metal tabs at the front of the casing, but they were easily and unknowingly undone by just raising the back first and pulling up.

Once the casing was off, we set our sights on the battery. Since the battery takes up almost 3/4 of the inside, it was hard to miss. Nine screws hold the battery in, which are again #00 phillips. Once the battery screws were out, we disconnected the battery cable, which again was surprisingly easy, just using our fingers.

So, getting inside the MacBook Air and taking out the battery was very easy. Easy enough to allow most users to do a battery replacement on their own. We must state that replacing the Macbook Air's battery is far more complicated than say a MacBook or MacBook Pro. But considering that the MacBook Air's battery is actually enclosed in the machine and Apple charges for the replacement service, it is nice to know if needed to, it can be replaced by the user.

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles