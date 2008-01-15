How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Macbook Air Rumours Still Vaporous, But Start Solidifying

Even though people seem to be throwing up fake Macbook Air screenshots (which Valleywag's debunked), the rumours about the newly-named laptop line seem to be swirling higher and higher. The latest talk comes from MacDailyNews, which says that one of their readers tracked down domain registration info for macbookair.org that lists Apple's own "1 Infinite Loop" as the billing info.

Here's why we think this might be fake. First, Apple doesn't usually reserve .org domain names. If you type in itunes.com or ipod.com, that takes you to Apple's site. itunes.org and ipod.org do not. iphone.org, on the other hand, redirects to Apple's main website instead of the iphone page (like iphone.com does).

Second, domain name billing information is really easy to fake. We've done it ourselves many times. [Macdailynews]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles