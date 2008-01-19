Macbook Air Parody Ad (Take One)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I can't lie—as funny as every parody of the easy target the Macbook Air will be, I want one. Sure the computer's sealed tighter than Jessica Alba's underwear when the director pitches her a nude scene, but such technological chastity brings about a laptop that's sexy without being pornographic and graceful/delicate without cracking in your hands (yet).

Still, until I can justify the $2,500+ on a computer I'll almost never use, does anyone know where I can find some manila envelope-themed lingerie? [via digg]

