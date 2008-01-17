MacBook Air Drives All Those Fatty Laptops to Diet, Exercise, Oprah

Aw, PC, don't get that look on your face. You're not fat, you're just well-built. Just because the MacBook Air is incredibly thin and sexy doesn't mean I love you any less. I mean, you've got so much more personality! You've got things like a built-in Ethernet, optical drive, removable battery AND user-upgradeable RAM and hard drive. That slinky little bitch doesn't have any of that. You don't have to put yourself through this. Come on, turn off the Oprah, let's make a nice sandwich. [via Cult of Mac]