How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Macbook Air: AU Pre-Order Now Available

ultra-thin-macbook.jpgThe 'world's thinnest notebook' is available for pre-order now at the Apple Store Australia. The 13-inch machines come in at $2,499 for 1.6 Ghz and $4,338 for the 1.8Ghz model. Yep, that's almost two grand extra for the added 0.2Ghz Core 2 Duo and 64GB solid-state-drive goodness.

Aside from being super-slim (1.9cm and 1.36 Kg), the Air also features a multitouch trackpad. The estimated shipping time of two to three weeks should help somewhat in your quest to acquire $4,000. The only question now is, what the hell do I do with my positively-chubby-by-comparison MacBook Pro?

Check out Gizmodo's Macbook Air hands-on and complete Macbook Air coverage.

[Apple Store Australia]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles