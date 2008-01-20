Macbook Air and The Usual Suspects

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

laptopcomparison_800wide.jpgWe already gave you a spec-wise comparison of the Macbook Air and its prominent competitors, but The Usual Suspects—the Lenovo X300 (recently leaked), Sony TZ and Dell XPS m1330—are all back for a photo shoot. Jump for the fantastic line-up of the laptop bad boys bearing it all.

If the relative scale between the laptops still has you baffled to how small everything is, check the Coke can on the far right. Not only does it look like the Dell is a hard-ass, as it appears to have brought a Cola with it during its incarceration period, it also gives you more of an idea of how small these devices really are. The Macbook Air is unquestionably the thinnest, but the sexiest in picture? That's your call. Personally, I like my gadgets to match, and the last time there was black keys on a white Macbook, I almost threw-up, but hey, never say never, right?

Looks aside, we're wondering; is the Macbook Air the Kyser Soze of the bunch? After all, the biggest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he never existed, and he didn't succeed in his inconspicuous ways by being an obese portable computer. [Gizmodo's Macbook Air Coverage]

