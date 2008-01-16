Macally FlexTune Dock Holds iPhone Sideways For Video Without the Neck Strain

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

MacAlly_FlexTune.jpgMost iPod docks think vertically: iPod slides in, charging and playing in the most upright of fashions. But Macally's new FlexTune dock gives you two 30-pin choices, one centred old-school towards the bottom, and one off to the right, so that you can clamp in your iPhone or iPod touch to view video the way God intended, in 16:9. It's a great idea, since the larger the iPod/iPhone screen gets, the less important LCD-equipped video docks become. The FlexTune takes four AA batteries for portable enjoyment, and has a line-in jack for non-iPods. Let's just hope the FlexTune sounds halfway decent, but for $US60, we're not entirely optimistic. [Macally]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

