Apple's Mac OS X had a good year last year, according to Net Applications. Market share for OS X climbed to 7.31% for the month of December, 2007, up from 6.38% in February, a 14.57% increase. How about the Windows OSes? Why, they're at a paltry 91.79 % of the market. [Net Applications]
Mac OS X Market Share at 7.31% and Rising
