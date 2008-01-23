Low-end Windows Vista Editions Now Allowed to be Run Virtualized on Macs

Remember that completely arbitrary rule by Microsoft limiting virtualisation (which lets you run Windows concurrently with OS X on a Mac) to only the more expensive versions of Vista? It's now gone.

Microsoft's relaxed their ruling, which was previously justified by saying that virtualisation wasn't mature enough for consumer adoption, which allowed them to clamp down on only the supposedly more pro or business SKUs of Vista. Combine this with the news of 64-bit Vista support yesterday and this is a good week for people who want to run Windows on Macs. [Ars Technica]