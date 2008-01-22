Love and Sex With Robots Author on Colbert

David Levy, author of Love and Sex With Robots (a book about how we're going to have sex with robots within 5 years and fall in love with them) explains his extensive research with the subject on the Colbert Report. Between being made fun of by Colbert, the good doctor (he's got a Ph.D!) tells everyone why we're all going to be porking or being porked by robots in the near future whether we like it or not, and what the implications of it are for mankind. We thought Futurama addressed this pretty well in the Lucy Liu episode ourselves. [Colbert Report]