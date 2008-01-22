How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lose Your (Broadband) Virginity In The Bush...

Virgin.jpgWell, you might not lose it, but you might learn some things. Virgin Broadband are expanding their broadband offerings into the "bush" and by "bush" we mean "Wollongong, Newcastle and Ballarat". Sure it's a stretch — we know — but it made for a much more exciting headline.

Both Virgin's Broadband at home and Mobile Broadband offerings are available in these regional capitals. For those unaware, both use Virgin's (and therefore Optus') 3G network to connect to the we. The home broadband solution also incorporates a home phone number, without line rental or excessive charges, and a wireless router.

It's an awesome deal if you can get it and you aren't a gigabyte hungry power user. The extra coverage is also great for mobile broadband users who travel to these mystic cities of alternative delights cities frequently.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles