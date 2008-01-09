How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Lord of the Rings HD vs. DVD Screen Captures: Get Ready to Buy a BR Player

fotr_hd.jpgNow that New Line has gone exclusively with Blu-ray, it seems inevitable that we'll get the epic Lord of the Rings trilogy on that format in sexy, sexy high-def. But what if you've already invested a few hundred bucks in the full extended edition trilogy? Will it be worth rebuying the movies in Blu-ray. In a word: yes, yes it will. Here are some stills from the DVDs compared to identical stills from the HD transfer. Make sure to click through in the gallery for the biggest size possible, as there's some good desktop material in here. Get excited. Get very excited.

HD gallery below, SD gallery after the jump.

fotr 15 hdfotr 07 hdfotr 08 hdfotr 12 hdfotr 13 hdfotr 02 hdfotr 14 hdfotr 06 hdfotr 10 hdfotr 01 hdfotr 03 hdfotr 11 hd

fotr 08 dvdfotr 02 dvdfotr 10 dvdfotr 15 dvdfotr 13 dvdfotr 03 dvdfotr 07 dvdfotr 11 dvdfotr 01 dvdfotr 14 dvdfotr 06 dvdfotr 12 dvd

[Cornbread.org]

