Lord of the Rings HD vs. DVD Screen Captures: Get Ready to Buy a BR Player

Now that New Line has gone exclusively with Blu-ray, it seems inevitable that we'll get the epic Lord of the Rings trilogy on that format in sexy, sexy high-def. But what if you've already invested a few hundred bucks in the full extended edition trilogy? Will it be worth rebuying the movies in Blu-ray. In a word: yes, yes it will. Here are some stills from the DVDs compared to identical stills from the HD transfer. Make sure to click through in the gallery for the biggest size possible, as there's some good desktop material in here. Get excited. Get very excited.

HD gallery below, SD gallery after the jump.

[Cornbread.org]