How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Logitech Z Cinéma 2.1 Speakers Handle Discrete 5.1 Without the Added Bulk

Logitech_Z_Cinema.jpgLogitech's new Z Cinéma 180-watt desktop speaker system with subwoofer take a discrete 5.1 digital input signal and apply SRS TruSurround to make it all surroundy without needing the centre channel or extra speakers. These could even be good enough for a bedroom HDTV, not just a PC. Sure, some audiophiles say that this is no way to enjoy real cinema sound, but this virtual-surround fad is just not going away. The Z Cinéma connects with USB for 24-bit sound, has a convenient headphone jack and comes with a Media Center remote. Total price: $US300. Fact Sheet:

Logitech® Z Cinéma Advanced Surround Sound System High-performance, 360-degree theatre sound with a dynamic 2.1 system Announcement Date: 4:00 PM PST, January 5, 2008 Shipping: January 2008 Price: $US299.99 Available at: www.logitech.com

Product Description The Logitech Z Cinéma Advanced Surround Sound System accurately reproduces dialogue, symphonic film soundtracks, explosive gaming audio and subtle ambient sound - transforming PC audio into high-performance theatre sound. A perfect solution for Windows® Media Center, the Logitech Z Cinéma features SRS™ TruSurround HD™, which immerses people in surround sound and enhanced movie dialog - without the need for rear speakers. To deliver crisp, clear audio, the speakers utilise a unique three-amplifier design, two-way satellite speakers and an eight-inch subwoofer.

Key Features  SRS® TruSurround HD™ delivers 360-degree surround sound without the need for rear speakers  High-performance audio o Laser-tuned drivers for less sound distortion o One-inch tweeters, three-inch ventilated midwoofers and eight-inch long-throw, bass-reflex-enclosed subwoofer deliver accurate frequency response, detail and clarity  Media Center remote for the PC-entertainment experience  24-bit USB Digital Audio cable transports data with minimal distortion  Convenient headphone jack enables private listening  3.5 mm auxiliary input can connect to MP3 players or other audio devices

System Requirements  PC or Mac with at least a six-channel sound card (for discrete surround sound)  Windows® XP or Windows Vista® for Windows Media Center functionality on the remote control Contents  Two satellites (4.2 inches x 5.6 inches x 8.5 inches)  Subwoofer (7.7 inches x 10.4 inches x 13.1 inches)  Control pod (5.7 inches x 3.4 inches x 1.8 inches)

Warranty  Two-year limited warranty

Technical Specifications Power  Total RMS power: 180 watts RMS  Subwoofer: 110 watts RMS  Midwoofers: 26 watts RMS  Tweeters: 9 watts RMS  Frequency response: 36 Hz - 20 kHz, +/-6dB Drivers  Satellites: three-inch laser-tuned drivers  Subwoofer: eight-inch high-excursion driver Source Inputs  Six-channel direct  Stereo RCA

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles