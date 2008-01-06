Logitech Z Cinéma 2.1 Speakers Handle Discrete 5.1 Without the Added Bulk

Logitech's new Z Cinéma 180-watt desktop speaker system with subwoofer take a discrete 5.1 digital input signal and apply SRS TruSurround to make it all surroundy without needing the centre channel or extra speakers. These could even be good enough for a bedroom HDTV, not just a PC. Sure, some audiophiles say that this is no way to enjoy real cinema sound, but this virtual-surround fad is just not going away. The Z Cinéma connects with USB for 24-bit sound, has a convenient headphone jack and comes with a Media Center remote. Total price: $US300. Fact Sheet:

Product Description The Logitech Z Cinéma Advanced Surround Sound System accurately reproduces dialogue, symphonic film soundtracks, explosive gaming audio and subtle ambient sound - transforming PC audio into high-performance theatre sound. A perfect solution for Windows® Media Center, the Logitech Z Cinéma features SRS™ TruSurround HD™, which immerses people in surround sound and enhanced movie dialog - without the need for rear speakers. To deliver crisp, clear audio, the speakers utilise a unique three-amplifier design, two-way satellite speakers and an eight-inch subwoofer.

Key Features  SRS® TruSurround HD™ delivers 360-degree surround sound without the need for rear speakers  High-performance audio o Laser-tuned drivers for less sound distortion o One-inch tweeters, three-inch ventilated midwoofers and eight-inch long-throw, bass-reflex-enclosed subwoofer deliver accurate frequency response, detail and clarity  Media Center remote for the PC-entertainment experience  24-bit USB Digital Audio cable transports data with minimal distortion  Convenient headphone jack enables private listening  3.5 mm auxiliary input can connect to MP3 players or other audio devices

System Requirements  PC or Mac with at least a six-channel sound card (for discrete surround sound)  Windows® XP or Windows Vista® for Windows Media Center functionality on the remote control Contents  Two satellites (4.2 inches x 5.6 inches x 8.5 inches)  Subwoofer (7.7 inches x 10.4 inches x 13.1 inches)  Control pod (5.7 inches x 3.4 inches x 1.8 inches)

Warranty  Two-year limited warranty

Technical Specifications Power  Total RMS power: 180 watts RMS  Subwoofer: 110 watts RMS  Midwoofers: 26 watts RMS  Tweeters: 9 watts RMS  Frequency response: 36 Hz - 20 kHz, +/-6dB Drivers  Satellites: three-inch laser-tuned drivers  Subwoofer: eight-inch high-excursion driver Source Inputs  Six-channel direct  Stereo RCA