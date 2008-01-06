Logitech Z Cinéma 2.1 Speakers Handle Discrete 5.1 Without the Added Bulk

Logitech's new Z Cinéma 180-watt desktop speaker system with subwoofer take a discrete 5.1 digital input signal and apply SRS TruSurround to make it all surroundy without needing the centre channel or extra speakers. These could even be good enough for a bedroom HDTV, not just a PC. Sure, some audiophiles say that this is no way to enjoy real cinema sound, but this virtual-surround fad is just not going away. The Z Cinéma connects with USB for 24-bit sound, has a convenient headphone jack and comes with a Media Center remote. Total price: $US300. Fact Sheet:
Product Description The Logitech Z Cinéma Advanced Surround Sound System accurately reproduces dialogue, symphonic film soundtracks, explosive gaming audio and subtle ambient sound - transforming PC audio into high-performance theatre sound. A perfect solution for Windows® Media Center, the Logitech Z Cinéma features SRS™ TruSurround HD™, which immerses people in surround sound and enhanced movie dialog - without the need for rear speakers. To deliver crisp, clear audio, the speakers utilise a unique three-amplifier design, two-way satellite speakers and an eight-inch subwoofer.
Key Features SRS® TruSurround HD™ delivers 360-degree surround sound without the need for rear speakers High-performance audio o Laser-tuned drivers for less sound distortion o One-inch tweeters, three-inch ventilated midwoofers and eight-inch long-throw, bass-reflex-enclosed subwoofer deliver accurate frequency response, detail and clarity Media Center remote for the PC-entertainment experience 24-bit USB Digital Audio cable transports data with minimal distortion Convenient headphone jack enables private listening 3.5 mm auxiliary input can connect to MP3 players or other audio devices
System Requirements PC or Mac with at least a six-channel sound card (for discrete surround sound) Windows® XP or Windows Vista® for Windows Media Center functionality on the remote control Contents Two satellites (4.2 inches x 5.6 inches x 8.5 inches) Subwoofer (7.7 inches x 10.4 inches x 13.1 inches) Control pod (5.7 inches x 3.4 inches x 1.8 inches)
Warranty Two-year limited warranty
Technical Specifications Power Total RMS power: 180 watts RMS Subwoofer: 110 watts RMS Midwoofers: 26 watts RMS Tweeters: 9 watts RMS Frequency response: 36 Hz - 20 kHz, +/-6dB Drivers Satellites: three-inch laser-tuned drivers Subwoofer: eight-inch high-excursion driver Source Inputs Six-channel direct Stereo RCA