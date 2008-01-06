Logitech Makes Grab at Sonos' Audience with Squeezebox Duet

Logitech's Squeezebox Duet is a handheld receiver that uses 802.11g to wirelessly route music throughout your house, emanating from strategically placed little receivers—the first one included in the $US400 starter kit. If this sounds familiar, it's because the most excellent but also more expensive Sonos Digital Music System does something very similar.

The Duet is platform friendly, running on Macs, PCs and Linux machines and handling a buttload of non-DRM file formats, including Apple Lossless, FLAC, WMA Lossless as well as MP3, AAC, Ogg Vorbis, MP2, MusePack and WMA. There's no telling yet how well the Duet can organise all of your music, and if it can do the Sonos trick of playing the same song throughout the house with no delay. Still, it's clear that this is a direct attack, with the Duet packing a Sonos-like third-party music supply from Rhapsody and Pandora.Fact Sheet Plus More Pics:

Logitech® Squeezebox™ Duet Network Music Player Listen to the music you love in any room in your home Shipping: January 2008 Price: $US399.99 (Controller and Receiver)1 Available at: www.logitech.com

Product Description With the Logitech Squeezebox Duet Network Music System, music lovers can listen to digital music on the home-entertainment system in their living room, the stereo system in their bedroom, even on the mini-system in their kitchen - anywhere they have audio gear. And control it all from the palm of their hand. The Squeezebox Duet offers an innovative controller with a full-color LCD screen and compact receiver, enabling people to wirelessly browse, select and play all their PC music on their existing stereo systems.

Key Features o Multi-room controller with 2.4-inch colour LCD screen o Convenient interface includes scroll wheel, familiar menus, intuitive buttons o Controller displays song titles, album art, personalised wallpapers and additional information including RSS Feeds and radio station information2 o Support for a wide variety of digital music files, including uncompressed and lossless formats o True 802.11g wireless networking and dual internal antennas o Easy to add more Squeezebox receivers, allowing people to listen to a different song in each room, or synchronize their receivers to hear the same song throughout the house o Connect to SqueezeNetwork, Logitech's always-on Internet radio and music aggregation service, which enables Squeezebox Duet owners to stream music - even with their computers turned off o Access a directory of thousands of Internet radio stations and subscription services including Pandora, MP3tunes and Rhapsody

System Requirements o 256 MB RAM o Ethernet or wireless network o 20 MB hard disk space o Windows: 733 MHz Pentium running Windows NT/2000/XP o Mac: OS X 10.3.5 or later o Linux / BSD / Solaris / Other: Perl 5.8.3 or later o Broadband Internet connection3

Warranty o Two-year limited warranty