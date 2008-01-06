Logitech Cordless Bluetooth Desktop MX5500 Arrives (Again)

We teased you with this last spring, but now the folks at Logitech say that this $US170 Bluetooth 2.0 desktop is officially official and hitting stores late this month, as you can see from the press release after the jump. Refresher course: • Can be used as Bluetooth hub but isn't exactly dongle free, since it comes pre-paired with its own "mini-receiver" • Dynamic LCD screen shows time and date, calc, temp, incoming e-mails, media metadata and more • One-touch access to Vista features • MX Revolution laser mouse included

New Logitech Premium Bluetooth Keyboard-and-Mouse Combination Features Flagship MX Revolution Mouse

Cordless Desktop MX 5500 Revolution Includes Dynamic Display, Bluetooth 2.0 EDR

LAS VEGAS — CES — Jan. 5, 2008 — Logitech (SWX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), creator of the first keyboard-and-mouse desktop set, today introduced the Logitech® Cordless Desktop® MX™ 5500 Revolution to help people navigate through today's complex digital environments with ease. The premium keyboard-and-mouse combination features the award-winning Logitech® MX™ Revolution cordless laser mouse, a dynamic keyboard display and Bluetooth® wireless technology. "With the proliferation of digital content, people increasingly need better ways to find and control their digital files with speed and accuracy," said Denis Pavillard, vice president of product marketing for Logitech's keyboards and desktops. "Announced last year, the MX Revolution mouse set a new standard for scrolling and computer navigation. By pairing the award-winning mouse with a premium keyboard and Bluetooth wireless technology, the Logitech Cordless Desktop MX 5500 Revolution gives people the ability to quickly and intelligently navigate the vast amount of information stored on their PCs and on the Internet." The Logitech MX Revolution Mouse - Award-Winning Technology Winner of several industry awards, including the 2007 CES Technology & Innovation Award, the rechargeable Logitech MX Revolution mouse has transformed many people's expectations about mouse navigation. With its industry-first MicroGear™ Precision Scroll Wheel, the MX Revolution mouse offers people two exceptional modes of navigation. They can fly effortlessly through long documents and Web pages, spinning the scroll wheel freely to move through up to 10,000 lines of a spreadsheet in seven seconds. Or, they can set the scroll wheel to click-to-click mode, which allows precision movement through lists, slides or photos. For more efficient searching, the MX Revolution provides One-Touch™ Search, which allows people to obtain Internet search results for any word or phrase on a Web page or in a document. Finally, the thumb wheel can be set to launch the Windows Vista® Flip 3D feature or to zoom in and out of documents and photos. And the rapid-charging stand eliminates the inconvenience of replacing batteries. Dynamic Keyboard Display Provides Access to Key Information With the dynamic keyboard display, people can enjoy instant access and control of important information. The 2.95-by-.79 inch (7.5-by-2 cm), built-in LCD screen shows people the time and date, calculator, temperature, Web site favorites, a keystroke counter, e-mail updates and media information, such as band and song titles. Bluetooth Technology Enables Fast Setup, Extended Wireless Connectivity The Logitech Cordless Desktop MX 5500 Revolution features Bluetooth 2.0 Enhanced Data Rate (EDR) wireless technology, which provides an easier setup experience, as well as a more robust and reliable connection than with previous generations of Bluetooth technology. And, Bluetooth wireless technology allows people to use the MX 5500 Revolution desktop at a distance of up to 30 feet (10 meters) from their PC. Because the keyboard, mouse and receiver are pre-paired during manufacturing, people need only plug in the mini-receiver to a computer's USB port to connect the keyboard and mouse to the PC. The MX 5500 desktop's receiver can also be used as a Bluetooth hub, enabling other Bluetooth devices, such as a Bluetooth-enabled cell phone or a PDA, to connect to a computer through the hub. A computer must have a compatible Bluetooth stack installed for this mode to be functional. Enhanced for Windows Vista - Hotkeys A perfect complement to the Windows Vista operating system, the Logitech Cordless Desktop MX 5500 Revolution also offers quick, one-touch access to key Windows Vista features, including Windows Media® Center, Photo Gallery, Windows Sidebar and gadgets, Flip 3D, and zoom. (Logitech SetPoint™ software installation required for some features.) Pricing and Availability The Logitech Cordless Desktop MX 5500 Revolution desktop is expected to be available in the U.S. in late January and in Europe in late February for a suggested retail price of $169.99 (U.S.).