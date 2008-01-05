The Skinny: Another Bluetooth-enabled dock from iLuv, this one boosts the wireless range to 300 feet w/ BluePin II. Sound is supposedly better than previous models courtesy of iAura, plus it has speaker phone capabilities. The Drag: Their past model X99 model only had 6 watts per speaker, which is not a lot of output juice—this one might be similarly impotent.
Listen to iLuv i399 iPod Dock From 300 Feet Away With BluePin II
