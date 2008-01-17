LINDO "Hip-office" Design Has Us Bent Double

We love gadgets of all kinds here at Gizmodo, particularly the ones that look like this: meet the LINDO, an ergonomic solution for a "hiptop" office support for your new laptop computer. It sounds a little like an idea we've heard before, and is apparently a genuine attempt at avoiding those "serious damages to health" caused by monotonous desk-sitting that orthopaedists warn us about. Designed by HK Ergonomics, it fits all by itself, without belts, and you can use it while sitting, standing, walking, leaning, kneeling and it's also apparently suitable for those who like to work in the lunge position. [HK via LikeCool]