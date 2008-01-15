Lightning Review: Nextar Snap3 Navigation System

The Gadget: Nextar's Snap3 Navigation system features a 3.5" 4:3 touchscreen, Bluetooth, MP3 player, a built-in stereo speaker, and a photo viewer — at an affordable price point.

The Price: Around $US200

The Verdict: Horrible. There are a lot of features packed into the Nextar Snap3 for the price, but don't be fooled. Even if you cared about having an MP3 player, Bluetooth and a photo viewer in your GPS unit (which I don't ) the bottom line is that none of it is worth a damn if the navigation system doesn't work.

The device took forever to acquire a signal, it was often confused in confined areas like neighbourhoods and apartment complexes, and the voice prompts and distance measurements were generally out of sync with the locations on the map. In other words, I could be sitting at a stop sign, ready to make the correct turn, and the device would insist that I was hundreds of feet away from that same intersection. Well after the turn was made, the voice prompt would finally chime in. It was frustrating to say the least. Oh, and just for the record, none of the extras worked properly either. My suggestion is to stick with something from a more trusted brand that fits your price range — like the Garmin nuvi line.