Oh LG.Philips you are cruel. You teased us with your 4,096 A4 electronic paper last year and now you are at it again with this A4 (14.3-inches diagonal) 16 million colour model, with 7,000 hours between charges using a typical battery. LG.Philips says that the penetration of the technology would be fast in Korea. Meanwhile, we will have to settle with just licking it in Vegas. Along with the rest of the other cool-always-coming-never-arriving technologies. [Korea Times]
LG.Philips Announces 16.7-Million Colour Electronic Paper, Teases World Again
