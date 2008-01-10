Though neither LG nor Philips showcased a thin LCD in their spring lineups, their joint display development group LG.Philips is proudly displaying this 47" Ultra-Slim 120Hz LCD. How slim? 19.8mm, or about .77 inches, making it a lot thinner than the LCD TVs Hitachi is launching, and only a tad thicker than some of the other concepts we've seen. What's nice is that LG.Philips had the courtesy to show "before" and "after" shots of just how slender it had become. More shots and product details in the gallery. [LG.Philips]
LG.Philips Joins Herd Thinning with 19.8mm 120Hz LCD
