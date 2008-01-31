How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LG BH200 Dual Blu-ray/HD DVD Player Reviewed (Verdict: Good Video Quality, But Slightly Too Late)

lgbh200.gifLG's BH200 Super Blu player, which is an upgrade to their original HD DVD/Blu-ray player, sounded like a great idea on paper. However, with the state of HD DVD being what it is (dying), it's probably not a great decision to pay a premium on a player that does one good format and one useless one. Nevertheless, this BH200 is actually a decent piece of tech, with 1080p resolution at 60Hz or 24Hz (if it detects the right display support) and pretty good image quality.

The problems come when you get to the HD DVD support, where the "sluggish HD DVD menu navigation" get points docked off. There are some other quirks like not being able to manually select the 1080p/24Hz mode if you know your display can handle it, but all in all it's a fairly decent player for the price (US$600-$800ish). That said, with HD DVD all but deceased, you should probably just buy a Blu-ray player at this point and skip out on these dual-mode machines. [PCMag]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles