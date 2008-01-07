LG Announces Slew of LCD and Plasma Panels

LG covered its bets at its press conference this morning, brand-spamming us with so many LCD and plasma displays that we're thinking there's a model for every week of the year. See the gallery below for a generous sampling of some of these, along with other LG rollouts this morning. Our fave screen was that LG40 "Bedroom TV" pictured above, with a colorful back (we thought it was orange, LG calls it red), a 12,000:1 contrast ratio and a side-loading DVD player for those not completely finished with standard definition. Good gawd, these red babies are purdy! Another highlight was the 1.7-inch-thin LGX Super Slim LCD, a 42-inch display that LG may have thought was going to be the slimmest until JVC eclipsed that with its 1.5-inch-thick competitor.

LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS FOUR PLASMA HDTV SERIES

LG's 50PG60 Wins CES 2008 'Best of Innovations,'

PG60 Series Features THX Display and ISF Certifications

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2008 - Slim design, advanced calibration options, wireless connectivity and invisible speakers underscore LG Electronics' 2008 plasma HDTV innovations. The 50-inch model of the flagship PG60 series is the CES 2008 "Best of Innovations" video display honoree, singled out for its intuitive styling, advanced display technologies and consumer benefits.

All four series, including eight new models, six with "Full HD" 1080p display capability, are being demonstrated publicly for the first time at the 2008 International CES®, LG Electronics booth #8214, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center.

"Home theater enthusiasts are continuing to drive growth in plasma HDTVs, specifically in larger screen sizes, and we are committed to serving this market by introducing seven new 50- and 60-inch models," said Allan Jason, vice president of consumer electronics marketing at LG Electronics USA, Inc. "Our 2008 line delivers what plasma HDTV consumers are looking for - a slim and stylish design with premium picture and an enhanced sound quality."

LG's flagship plasma lines, the PG70 and PG60 series, incorporate a slim, elegant single-layer design. The single layer design mocks the appearance of a pane of glass creating a sleek, sophisticated look to complement any home décor. It also has a non-reflective internal cell structure to help minimize excessive glare typically caused by harsh ambient light.

The entire stylish line includes LG's new invisible speaker system adding to its polished look. This unique system incorporates speaker actuators around the perimeter of the bezel, eliminating traditional speaker drivers and their associated grills. This not only allows for a sleek finished look, but also offers a wider sweet spot by creating a virtual "wall" of sound.

What's more, LG's new "Clear Voice" technology automatically enhances the sound frequency range of the dialogue even when background noise swells.

For those seeking an advanced picture quality, all LG 1080p plasma models feature Image Science Foundation Certified Calibration Configuration (ISFccc), providing custom video display calibration to deliver superior picture quality for an enhanced viewing experience. LG Electronics is also the first mainstream consumer electronics company to achieve THX Display Certification for its plasma HDTVs (models 60PG60 and 50PG60*). As the industry benchmark in video image quality, THX Display Certification promotes an HDTV that can present HD and standard definition video content at maximum resolution with the correct color and light levels. (Please see separate news release for details on picture quality and calibration).

LG Electronics is a founding member of the Plasma Display Coalition.

THE NEW PLASMA: DISTINCTIVE, SIMPLE ELEGANCE

• PG70 Series (Sizes: 50- and 60-inch) - LG's "Full HD" 1080p wireless-ready PG70 plasma series delivers a high-quality home entertainment experience in 50- and 60-inch screen sizes. With an optional transmission component, consumers can eliminate cords using 802.11n wireless network technology. THX Display certification, while not yet finalized, is expected for these two models, planned for third-quarter availability. Other features include:

o 30:000:1 contrast ratio

o 100,000-hour panel (approximately 30 years)

o Dual XD Engine

o ISFccc Calibration Ready

o THX Display Certification*

o Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color, USB 2.0 and AV inputs

• PG60 Series (Sizes: 50- and 60-inch) - As the CES 2008 "Best of Innovations" video display honoree, LG's "Full HD" 1080p PG60 plasma series delivers a high-quality home entertainment experience in 50- and 60-inch screen sizes. Viewers enjoy startling clarity and unprecedented detail with deeper black levels and superior shadow detail. Slim design and superior picture and sound performance make the PG60 an HDTV that can sit comfortably in any room of the home. Other features include:

o 30:000:1 contrast ratio

o 100,000-hour panel (approximately 30 years)

o Dual XD Engine

o ISFccc Calibration Ready

o THX Display Certification*

o Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color, USB 2.0 and AV inputs

• PG30 Plasma HDTV Series (Sizes: 50- and 60-inch) -The stylish PG30 is perfect for viewing sports or the latest action-packed movies. Its "Full HD" 1080p resolution and a 30,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio provide vibrant colors and deeper blacks. Its slim depth, high-gloss finish and LG's invisible speaker design augment its unprecedented detail and startling clarity. Other features include:

o 100,000-hour panel (approximately 30 years)

o Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color

o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells

o Slim Depth (84mm)

• PG20 Series (Sizes: 42- and 50-inch) - Design- and style-conscious consumers will appreciate the PG20's ability to complement virtually any décor. The units are uncommonly slim at 84mm, and built with LG's invisible speaker system. The PG20 is loaded with advanced technology and user-friendly functionality, including a 15:000:1 contrast ratio that allows for deeper blacks. Other features include:

o 100,000-hour panel (approximately 30 years)

o Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color

o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells

o 720p HD Resolution

LG ELECTRONICS' 2008 LCD HDTV LINE INCLUDES EIGHT SERIES,

FOCUS ON DESIGN, SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE

1.7-inch 'Super Slim,' Wireless and LED Backlight Models Lead LG Innovations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2008 - LG Electronics today unveiled its stylish 2008 LCD HDTV line - eight series, 24 models, 17 with "Full HD" 1080p display capability - with screen sizes ranging from 19- to 52-inches. The line features multiple design and technological innovations, including a stunningly designed 1.7-inch thin LCD, a unique wireless HDTV and a model with LED backlighting technology.

The new LCD HDTVs combine eye-catching design with enhanced features to deliver superior picture quality and enhanced

functionality. With a striking, slim silhouette, red-colored back and round aperture with LED light, the flagship 1.7-inch thin LGX Super Slim is the epitome of elegance. Styling transcends the line, as series including the LG70, LG71 and LG75, include a unique teardrop design, red color accenting and a "high-gloss" black finish.

A new invisible speaker system further accentuates the beauty of the LCD HDTV line. This unique system incorporates speaker actuators around the perimeter of the entire bezel, eliminating traditional speaker drivers and associated grills. This not only allows for a sleek, finished look, but also offers a wider "sweet spot" by creating a virtual "wall" of sound. What's more, LG's new "Clear Voice" technology automatically enhances the sound frequency range of the dialogue even when background noise swells.

But beautiful design is only part of the story. The new LG LCD line also delivers on picture performance. Other advanced features, including TruMotion 120Hz technology, wireless connectivity and Image Science Foundation custom calibration certification (ISFccc) provide more options for consumers seeking premium LCD HDTV performance. LG's 2008 LCD line is on display at the 2008 International CES® (Booth #8214, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center).

LG'S NEW LCDS: OPULENT DESIGN, DISTINCTIVE COLOR ACCENT

• LG75 LCD HDTV LED Backlit LCD (Size: 47-inch) - A CES 2008 "Innovations Honoree," the LG75 is a "Full HD" 1080p LCD HDTV combining LED backlighting technology, enhanced functionality and elegant design. The LED backlight is partitioned into 128 light-emitting diodes, enabling local dimming to provide quick response to changing images. The local dimming ability of the LED backlight can make it more energy efficient too. When combined with LG's TruMotion 120Hz technology, consumers will enjoy one of the highest picture qualities available in the market today. Key features include:

o 1,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

o TruMotion 120Hz technology

o Invisible Speaker System

o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimization of brightness and color

o 24p TruCinema

o ISFccc Calibration Ready

o Content-specific AV modes that automatically tailor settings for movies, sports or games

o Four HDMI with 1.3 Deep Color

o USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files.

o Clear Voice technology

o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment

• LG71 Wireless LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 47- and 52-inch) - A CES 2008 "Innovations Honoree," the stylish LG71 wireless "Full HD" 1080p LCD HDTV features LG's "teardrop" design and is perfect for consumers who are looking to eliminate unsightly wires and external components. Its integrated 802.11n Wireless System allows a clean wall installation without down-converting signals. The unit comes with a separate wireless receiver with a 50-foot radius (approx.), allowing other devices to be placed nearby, hidden in a cabinet or entertainment console. The full-featured receiver includes four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color inputs for cable, satellite, DVD, HDTV and other sources. Key features include:

o 20,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

o TruMotion 120Hz technology

o 802.11n Wireless System

o Invisible Speaker System

o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimization of brightness and color

o 24p TruCinema

o ISFccc Calibration Ready

o Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color

o USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files

o Clear Voice technology

o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment

(MORE)

-3-

• LG70 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 32-, 42-, 47- and 52-inch) - The LG70 series' elegant "teardrop" design is accentuated with clean lines, LG's invisible speaker system, soft touch controls and distinctive red color accents to create a truly premium HDTV. The LG70 series has an ultra-high 20,000:1 contrast ratio, and "Full HD" 1080p resolution with TruMotion 120Hz technology. It also features LG's Intelligent Sensor which automatically adjusts picture settings according to room lighting. Key features include:

o 20,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

o TruMotion 120Hz technology

o Invisible Speaker System

o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimization of brightness and color

o 24p TruCinema

o ISFccc Calibration Ready

o Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color

o USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files.

o Clear Voice technology

o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment

• LGX LCD HDTV Super Slim (Size: 42-inch) - A CES 2008 "Innovations Honoree," the stunning 1.7-inch thin LGX LCD HDTV Super Slim is ideal for the modern living environment. Its striking, slim silhouette, red-colored back and round aperture with LED light address the growing demand for a superior viewing experience that complements today's elegant home styles. Key features include:

o 15:000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

o TruMotion 120Hz technology

o Invisible Speaker System

o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimization of brightness and color

o 24p TruCinema

o ISFccc Calibration Ready

o Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color

o USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files.

o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells

o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment

• LG60 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 32-, 37-, 42-, 47- and 52-inch) - LG's thin LG60 LCD HDTV Series has all the features and functionalities of the LGX LCD HDTV Super Slim model (see above).

• LG50 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 37-, 42-, 47- and 52-inch) - The LG50 series' slim profile, black high-gloss finish and invisible speaker system create a clean, high quality look with performance to match. These "Full HD" 1080p sets feature LG's proprietary Intelligent Sensor, which automatically adjusts the picture to ensure that its quality excels in all viewing conditions, and an expert mode for custom picture calibration. Other features include:

o 15,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimization of brightness and color

o 24p TruCinema

o ISFccc Calibration Ready

o Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color

o USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files.

o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells

o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment

• LG40 LCD HDTV (Size: 32-inch) - The LG40's stylish design, color accent and built-in DVD player makes it the ideal HDTV for secondary rooms such as bedrooms and home offices. Balanced on a curved pedestal, the 32-inch LCD features a side vacuum-loading DVD player. Its red back accent is visible from the front creating an elegant and refined look. Other features include:

o 12:000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

o Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color

o Content-specific AV modes that automatically tailor settings for movies, sports or games

o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells

o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment

• LG30 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 19-, 22-, 26-, 32-, 37- and 42-inch) - The LG30 series is LG's 720p LCD HDTV line. It offers consumers a wide range of screen sizes and features invisible speakers that enhance its sleek, modern look. Other features include:

o Content-specific AV modes that automatically tailor settings for movies, sports or games

o Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color (26-inch and larger sets only)

o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells

o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment (26-inch and larger sets only)

About LG Electronics USA, Inc.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In the United States, LG Electronics sells a wide range of consumer electronics (digital display and digital media) products, mobile phones and digital appliances under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.LGusa.com.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. Comprising four business units - Digital Displays, Digital Media, Mobile Communications and Digital Appliances, with 2006 global sales of U.S. $38.5 billion - LG Electronics is the world's largest producer of CDMA handsets, air conditioners, optical storage products and DVD players. For more information, please visit www.lge.com.