Lenovo's MID Handheld Internet/Media Device Looks Like a Giant PSP, Has Touch Gestures

UMPCPortal found this video of Lenovo's unannounced MID, or Mobile Internet Device, that shows off some touch gestures and a bit of its functionality. It has a horizontal PSP Xross Media Bar-like navigation, a wide PSP-like body, and touch gestures (which the PSP doesn't have). Not only can it play back video and audio, it's supposed to have some fancy image drawing or editing and PDF viewing and internet browsing. We're not sure what it fully does, but I think we'll find out in the next few days. [UMPCPortal]