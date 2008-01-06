UMPCPortal found this video of Lenovo's unannounced MID, or Mobile Internet Device, that shows off some touch gestures and a bit of its functionality. It has a horizontal PSP Xross Media Bar-like navigation, a wide PSP-like body, and touch gestures (which the PSP doesn't have). Not only can it play back video and audio, it's supposed to have some fancy image drawing or editing and PDF viewing and internet browsing. We're not sure what it fully does, but I think we'll find out in the next few days. [UMPCPortal]
Lenovo's MID Handheld Internet/Media Device Looks Like a Giant PSP, Has Touch Gestures
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.