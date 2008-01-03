Lenovo U110 Ultraportable Ideapad Notebook

The Skinny: Lenovo's launching their Ideapad Notebook line and they've got textured magnesium covers, 11.1-inch widescreen, SSD options, weight 2.5 pounds, have a 1.3mp camera, touch sensitive multimedia controls, and face recognition biometric logins. Santa Rosa chips. Thinkpad heritage FTW.
The Catch:No ultraportable can be called great without an LED backlight.
