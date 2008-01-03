Lenovo IdeaPad Y710 and Y510 Laptops Have Facial Recognition, Touch Controls, Frameless Screens

You'd think that most companies are going down the cheap, low-end laptop route (Eee PC) in order to differentiate themselves and bring in more customers, but Lenovo is one brand that still focuses on shoving in as many features as possible. Their IdeaPad Y710 and Y510 laptops are focused at both entertainment and general-use users, but have some very interesting unique features such as VeriFace facial recognition and a frameless screen.

Both laptops offer that frameless screen and a hinge which offers a larger separation between the keys and the screen so the display doesn't get in the way as much. They also have touch-sensitive controls at the top, which are designed more for multi-media functions than for no-look typing.

Then there's the built-in webcam with Veriface facial recognition, which is present on both models. The Y710 has Halo Lighting, which is side bezel and logo lighting, and can hot swap a secondary hard drive in. The Y510 has a projected LED battery life indicator, and a light weave texture on top. Both models have OneKey recovery and battery management (don't all laptops?). There are also Dolby Speakers (two main, two secondary and a sub). The 710 has a 17-inch LCD and the Y510 has a 15.4-inch LCD, and both have a 1.3 megapixel camera.

Internally, there's a Intel Core 2 Do T5450 and T9300, ATI Mobility Radeon HD2600 with 256MB RAM, 250 or 500GB hard drive, and up to 4GB RAM on the Y710. The Y510 has an Intel Core 2 Duo T2330, T545 or T5550, Intel X3100 graphics, 160GB or 250GB hard drive, and up to 4GB RAM. The 710 will be $US1199, and the 510 will be $US799.