As we told you early this morning in our graphic timeline, today the amazing LEGO brick has turned 50 and the company is commemorating it with the Town Plan, a US$149.99 special edition of the classic set, with a 1950s gas station, town hall and gas station. And on top of that, three unique 2 x 2 golden bricks. See if you can identify the young Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen in the original Town Plan box shot. [LEGO]