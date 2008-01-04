LEGO Indiana Jones Set Collection Whips Us Into a Frenzy

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

indy-lego.jpgJust when I was looking for the completion of the LEGO Millennium Falcon, I got sidetracked by another Harrison Ford minifig, this time with a fedora and a whip: these LEGO Indiana Jones sets are not as massive as the 5,195 pieces of the Falcon, but all together they are begging for some silly playing and block whipping. The four sets cover all the (good) movies:

There are five models, from Raiders and Last Crusade, each with their own charm:

• The Indiana Jones and the Lost Tomb set shows the Well of Souls complete with the Ark of the Covenant. Sadly, there's no Marion or Sallah or snakes. Asps. Very dangerous. You go first. For $US19.99 you can't ask for more.
• Race for the Stolen Treasure includes the car and truck from Raider's road chase. Also a low price, and not a lot of complexity: $US29.99.
• Temple Escape is the best one of the lot and sightly more complex. $US59.99 to reproduce the gold idol temple from the beginning of Raiders, even with a mini-Alfred Molina.

We can't wait for the fourth part to arrive in May. And the fifth one (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Millennium Falcons, by yours truly.) [LEGO]

