Legendary Lasonic i931 iPod Dock Ghetto Blaster: Pics, Price, and Release Date

sweetboombox600.jpgThe Lasonic iPod Ghetto Blaster has been hyped for a while now, but this was our first opportunity to get a look at it up close—and as you can see, we took full advantage. We also managed to score a full-feature list which I lovingly hand-typed word-for-word from a spec sheet (weird errors and all). And for those of you who thought this thing would never see the light of day, we learned that the boombox will be priced at $US169 and it is ready and waiting for interested vendors. You can check out the full specs after the break.

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

