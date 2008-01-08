Legendary Lasonic i931 iPod Dock Ghetto Blaster: Pics, Price, and Release Date

The Lasonic iPod Ghetto Blaster has been hyped for a while now, but this was our first opportunity to get a look at it up close—and as you can see, we took full advantage. We also managed to score a full-feature list which I lovingly hand-typed word-for-word from a spec sheet (weird errors and all). And for those of you who thought this thing would never see the light of day, we learned that the boombox will be priced at $US169 and it is ready and waiting for interested vendors. You can check out the full specs after the break.