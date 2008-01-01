LEDs Get Brighter, Again

I love going to bed at night, because every morning I wake up I have a machine that makes me breakfast like Pee-wee Herman there's another development in my geek fetish, LEDs. Researchers from the University of Glasgow have found how to make them even brighter—without a bit more energy consumption. And it's the most absurd, ridiculously simple idea you could imagine.

The plan? Cut tiny holes in the surface of the LED. With less material between the light and your eye, there's less obstruction and thereby more brightness.

Granted, the holes are made through a technique of nano-imprint lithograph, a resource-consuming technique. But researchers believe that the idea could be commercially viable within just three years. You don't need to mark it on your calendar, just know that better light is on the way.