Miners have one. So do surgeons. Now ordinary citizens can be equipped with a forehead light when they embark on the old tyme tradition of meat spelunking. This Korean-made LED Lenser is obviously made from LEDs, and can throw a shaft of light up to 300 feet. The light lasts 10 years and runs off AAAs, which means you're going to have to deal with desperately pillaged remotes for quite a while. [Funshop (Korean!) via DVice]