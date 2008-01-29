LeapFrog Tags Reads Books, So Your Lazy Kids Don't Have To

LeapFrog today introduced a baby brother to the Fly "pentop computer." The US$50 Tag uses the same Anoto high-res scanning technology to "read" specially printed books to kids, and can connect to the Internet (OK, net-connected PC via USB) to download audio and programming for up to five books at a time. In addition to age-old classics like The Little Engine That Could and Olivia , the list of US$14 launch titles will also include Kung Fu Panda: Po's Tasty Training and Walter the Farting Dog Goes on a Cruise —books I didn't have the privilege of enjoying when I was a lad. All of this happens this winter. [LeapFrog]

LEAPFROG RE-INVENTS THE LEARN-TO-READ CATEGORY WITH THE TAG™ READING SYSTEM

Next-Generation Reading System Fits in the Palm of a Child's Hand and Interacts with Real Books

DEMO 08 CONFERENCE, PALM DESERT, CA—JANUARY 28, 2008—LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., a leading developer of technology-based learning products, today announced it will unveil its next-generation reading system at the exclusive DEMO 08 conference in Palm Desert, California, on January 29, 2008. Available this summer, the Tag Reading System is the first handheld learn-to-read technology that interacts directly with real books. Audio for the stories, as well as the fun-filled games and activities spread throughout the pages, is delivered through an innovative Web-based application called LeapFrog® Connect, offering children an entirely new and captivating reading experience. Consumers can get an early peek at the Tag reader's innovative technology at leapfrog.com/tag.

"LeapFrog's Tag Reading System was hand-selected from hundreds of emerging products to debut at DEMO 08 because it is a promising new technology that encourages and supports young children as they learn to read," said Chris Shipley, executive producer, DEMO 08. "Its intuitive design and cutting-edge innovation literally bring books to life. It really is the next-generation reading system for a new generation of readers."

LeapFrog first revolutionised the electronic learning category with the introduction of its award-winning LeapPad® Learning System. With over 30 million LeapPad units and 72 million interactive books sold worldwide, LeapFrog became synonymous with learning to read for parents, teachers and children. The Company is reinventing the learn-to-read category with the Tag reader, which combines a state-of-the-art optical positioning system and next-generation, high-quality audio software, with LeapFrog School's proven reading methodology used in classrooms nationwide.

"We couldn't be more excited to unveil the Tag Reading System—LeapFrog's successor to the LeapPad Learning System," said Craig Hendrickson, vice president of reading at LeapFrog. "The Tag Reading System brings together leading-edge technology, an intuitive product interface and the most engaging content to create a truly amazing, magical reading experience that has the power to instill a lifelong love of reading."

Reading Between the Lines

The Tag handheld works with Tag-enabled books to create an independent and interactive reading experience for children. By simply touching the highly responsive Tag reader anywhere on any page of a Tag book, children can bring their favorite stories to life, easily skipping from page to page or book to book.

The pocket-sized Tag platform "reads" by using a small, sophisticated infrared camera that works as an imaging system to recognize letters, words and symbols printed on the page. Using the PC- and Mac-compatible LeapFrog Connect Application, parents can download audio for each book in the Tag library, then manage content the way they manage MP3 or digital camera files. With 16 MB of on-board flash memory, the Tag reader can hold up to five books at a time.

All-New Proprietary LeapFrog Learning Path Lets Parents See the Learning

Launching in tandem with the Tag Reading System is LeapFrog's proprietary Learning Path, a free online tool at leapfrog.com that interfaces with LeapFrog products to show parents what their child is learning and how their activities or games map back to the Scope and Sequence of educational skills that the Company has always built into every product. New online connectivity also allows children to access fun online rewards for off-line play and learning.

"Our Scope and Sequence has been the bedrock of our success for many years," said Dr. Jim Gray, director of learning for LeapFrog. "It's our secret sauce, and it's the first time we are making it available to parents so that they can see what their child is learning."

Based on an award-winning LeapFrog School product used by teachers across the U.S. to assess and instruct students in classrooms nationwide, the LeapFrog Learning Path allows parents to connect the Tag handheld to their computer to view details about the books their child has read, including the skills explored and progress made.

Beloved Classics and Favourite Characters Come to Life

The Tag Reading System will launch with an 18-volume library of children's classic books, activity books and activity cards. For the Tag library, LeapFrog has partnered with publishers HarperCollins, Penguin, Simon & Schuster, Scholastic and others to showcase beloved characters such as Fancy Nancy, Walter the Farting Dog, Olivia and Miss Spider.

AVAILABILITY

SUMMER 2008; AGES 4-8; Tag Reading System MSRP: US$49.99; Tag Books and Activity Boards MSRP: US$13.99 each

Kid classics

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom

Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type

Fancy Nancy at the Museum

The Little Engine That Could

Olivia

Walter the Farting Dog Goes on a Cruise

Activity storybooks

Disney/Pixar's Cars: Tractor Tipping

Disney Princess: Adventures Under the Sea

Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends: The Golden Paddleball

Go Diego Go!: Underwater Mystery

I Spy: Imagine That!

Kung Fu Panda: Po's Tasty Training

Miss Spider's Tea Party

Pirates! The Treasure of Turtle Island

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Tour de Bikini Bottom

T. Rex's Mighty Roar

Activity boards

Tag Funny Phrases

Tag Super Speller

Activity cards (MSRP: US$7.99 EACH)

National Geographic Birds and Sea Animals

National Geographic Land Animals