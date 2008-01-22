Leaked Sony Ericsson Cybershot is the K780i, K830i or K870i?

Unwired View has just as much of an idea what the model number on this leaked Sony Ericsson is, but they did manage to fish some shots out of PConline.com.cn. The phone, which could be the K870, K830 or the K780, has a 5-megapixel camera with auto-focus and LED flash plus an on-board GPS, like the W760 already has. Chances are we'll see an unveiling in Barcelona at the 3GSM show next month. [pconline via UnwiredView]