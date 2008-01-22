Unwired View has just as much of an idea what the model number on this leaked Sony Ericsson is, but they did manage to fish some shots out of PConline.com.cn. The phone, which could be the K870, K830 or the K780, has a 5-megapixel camera with auto-focus and LED flash plus an on-board GPS, like the W760 already has. Chances are we'll see an unveiling in Barcelona at the 3GSM show next month. [pconline via UnwiredView]
Leaked Sony Ericsson Cybershot is the K780i, K830i or K870i?
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.