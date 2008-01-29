How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Leaked Pictures of Sony A300 and A350 DSLRs Materialize

a300.jpgPMA 2008 DSLR leaks abound today. In addition to the cluster bomb of point-and-shoots dropped on us last week, a Dyxum forum member turns up supposed full frontals of a pair of yet-to-officially exist Sony DSLRs, the A300 (previously peaked with its twisty, turny LCD for live view) and A350 from SonyStyle.

a350.jpg Tingling our spider sense a bit, however, is the fact that the pics look almost exactly alike, except for the A300 bearing "10.2" on its underside, while the A350 is marked "14.2," which also happen to be the only "known" specs. 10.2 megapixels for the A300, 14.2 for the A350. [Dyxum via Photography Bay]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles