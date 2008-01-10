With the LCD window thermometer from La Crosse, long gone are your days as the victim of weather-fashion faux pas. The unit mounts to a window and displays the current temperature, as well as the high and low. This gadget seems useful for the weather obsessed, or people who have no idea how to dress themselves. Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer the tried-and-true combination of looking out my window and remembering what month it is. If you still regret the time you wore a ski mask in July, it can be yours for 17 bucks. [ThinkGeek via DVICE]
LCD Window Thermometer is a Wall-Mounted Spoiler Alert
