The Gun Operated Alarm Clock was a good conceptual design, but the Laser Target Alarm Clock has two things that its predecessor lacks. First off, it is vastly more challenging (and therefore annoying). Second (and most importantly) this device is an actual product. As you might have guessed, in order to turn the alarm clock off in the morning, you have to hit the bullseye with the included handheld laser gun. F that S. [Product Page via TFTS]