What could be more secure (not to mention masculine) than a rainbow coloured fan that clips onto the side of a Laptop? Besides looking awesome, these screens can be customised with a company logo making them powerful promotional tools. Plus, Lapstix are versatile—you could use them to shade your laptop display from the sun, or possibly as an actual fan that can bring relief from scorching temperatures. Prices range from $US2—$3 per unit when purchased in bulk, and they are available in a variety of less ridiculous colors—fortunately. [Lapstix via Coolest Gadgets]
Lapstix Privacy Screen Locks Down Your Laptop Super Hardcore
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.