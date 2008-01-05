Lapstix Privacy Screen Locks Down Your Laptop Super Hardcore

What could be more secure (not to mention masculine) than a rainbow coloured fan that clips onto the side of a Laptop? Besides looking awesome, these screens can be customised with a company logo making them powerful promotional tools. Plus, Lapstix are versatile—you could use them to shade your laptop display from the sun, or possibly as an actual fan that can bring relief from scorching temperatures. Prices range from $US2—$3 per unit when purchased in bulk, and they are available in a variety of less ridiculous colors—fortunately. [Lapstix via Coolest Gadgets]