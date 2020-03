Samsung's A1 drives, the 1.3-inch platter models that fit 30-40GB inside are being shoved into these little Lacie portables, the new Little Disk and in the updated USB Key Max. With this kind of bit density and 2MB buffers, the drives should be somewhat quick despite the 3600rpm spindle speed, and 40GB is no joke, especially in these shock-resistant drives that look imminently pocketable. [TechOn via Engadget]