LaCie Announces HDDs, Industry Orientated Display

The guys at LaCie just announced four new external hard drives, aimed at various markets and a 24-inch stonking screen. Check out the lot below (all prices quoted in USD):

• LaCie d2 Quadra ($189.) Offers quadruple interface (USB/FW400/FW800/eSATA), and will be available in capacities ranging from 320GB to 1TB. It has a large surface area, meaning heat dissipation is particularly efficient, making for minimal fan noise.

• Little Big Disk Quadra ($475.) Designed with video editing in mind, fast speeds, large content handling and portability is the deal with this drive. Available in 7200 RPM (400GB) and 5400 RPM (500GB) versions.

• LaCinema Premier ($229). Functions as a multimedia hard drive, with a USB 2.0 connection port. PC and Mac compatible, it is available in 500GB, 750GB and 1TB versions. There's no word on what files are supported beyond, "a wide range of video, audio and photo formats," so we guess that has you covered.

• LaCie Big Disk Extreme+ ($360). Which has eSATA and USB2.0 connection ports, will be available in 1TB, 1.5TB and 2TB capacities. Mac and PC compatible, it contains a self backup software suite and has super fast 3Gbits eSATA connectivity.

• LaCie 324 LCD Display. This is a 24-inch monitor with professionals in mind. Various technologies in place (Gamma Correction), ensure minimal on screen banding. It has a 16:10 wide-screen format and will retail for $1050 when it hits in January.

Check the press release below: