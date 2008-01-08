LaCie Announces HDDs, Industry Orientated Display

The guys at LaCie just announced four new external hard drives, aimed at various markets and a 24-inch stonking screen. Check out the lot below (all prices quoted in USD):
• LaCie d2 Quadra ($189.) Offers quadruple interface (USB/FW400/FW800/eSATA), and will be available in capacities ranging from 320GB to 1TB. It has a large surface area, meaning heat dissipation is particularly efficient, making for minimal fan noise.
• Little Big Disk Quadra ($475.) Designed with video editing in mind, fast speeds, large content handling and portability is the deal with this drive. Available in 7200 RPM (400GB) and 5400 RPM (500GB) versions.
• LaCinema Premier ($229). Functions as a multimedia hard drive, with a USB 2.0 connection port. PC and Mac compatible, it is available in 500GB, 750GB and 1TB versions. There's no word on what files are supported beyond, "a wide range of video, audio and photo formats," so we guess that has you covered.
• LaCie Big Disk Extreme+ ($360). Which has eSATA and USB2.0 connection ports, will be available in 1TB, 1.5TB and 2TB capacities. Mac and PC compatible, it contains a self backup software suite and has super fast 3Gbits eSATA connectivity.
• LaCie 324 LCD Display. This is a 24-inch monitor with professionals in mind. Various technologies in place (Gamma Correction), ensure minimal on screen banding. It has a 16:10 wide-screen format and will retail for $1050 when it hits in January.
Check the press release below:
LaCie Announces Five New Solutions
At CES 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada
PORTLAND, OR (January 2008) - LaCie is bringing in the New Year by
announcing five new solutions at this year's Consumer Electronic Show (CES)
in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7-10. To help customers easily manage their
digital lives, from professionals to everyday users, these new LaCie
products pair innovative design with powerful technology to create ultimate
Solutions by Design.
These new products are based on LaCie's philosophy of bringing to market
simple-to-use, yet sophisticated solutions designed to perform flawlessly
under pressure. For a hands-on look, please visit us at the Sands Expo and
Convention Center, booth number 73743.
New products include:
LaCie d2 Quadra is newly redesigned yet still offers the same quadruple
interface (USB/FW400/FW800/eSATA) usability the drive became famous for.
With 60 percent more surface area than a standard design, it offers more
efficient heat dissipation without the need of a noisy fan. Available in
capacities of 320GB to 1TB, the easy-to-use d2 Quadra is a professional
solution for multiple high performance storage applications. The d2 Quadra
is available today starting at $189.
LaCie Little Big Disk Quadra is an amazingly fast mobile disk designed for
speed-intensive and capacity demanding applications such as digital content
creation, high-volume data exchange, and video editing - all while on the
road. As fast as the thoroughbred LaCie Big Disk Extreme+ desktop drive,
the Little Big Disk has been designed by Neil Poulton to offer quiet
operation and superior heat dissipation with an integrated fanless cooling
system. Ensuring superior reliability thanks to its aluminum heat-sink
design, the Little Big Disk Quadra will be available in 400GB and 500GB
versions with either 7200 or 5400 RPM drives, respectively. The Little Big
Disk Quadra is available today starting at $475.
LaCie LaCinema Premier is a USB 2.0, multimedia hard drive that easily
creates a home entertainment center for enjoying movies, photos and music.
Connect the device to a PC or Mac to transfer digital files, when done,
simply plug the device directly into a television for instant playback.
Available in capacities of 500GB, 750GB, and 1TB, the LaCinema Premier
supports a wide range of video, audio and photo formats, while an optical
output enables surround sound enjoyment. Designed for ease of use, playback
can be navigated using an on-screen menu and the included remote control.
The LaCinema Premier is available today starting at $229.
LaCie Big Disk Extreme+ eSATA and USB 2.0 will be available in 1TB, 1.5TB,
and 2TB capacities and comes with professional EMC® Retrospect® for advanced
backup management and data restoration for Windows and Mac users. This
versatile storage solution is equipped with blazing fast eSATA 3Gbits
connectivity, and can reach impressive burst transfers rates of up to
125MB/s thanks to built-in RAID 0 capabilities. The LaCie Big Disk
Extreme+ is very easy to use and features the quintessential Neil Poulton d2
design<a stylish, metallic housing crafted from sturdy aluminum alloy for
maximum protection and heat dissipation. The LaCie Big Disk Extreme+ eSATA
and USB 2.0 version will be available February '08 starting at $360.
LaCie 324 LCD Display is a new 24-inch monitor targeting the needs of
creative professionals. Equipped with an industry-leading S-PVA panel,
which offers superb colors thanks to its wide 92 percent NTSC gamut, the new
LaCie 324 also embeds a 10-bit Gamma Correction mechanism that minimizes
banding and ensures color gradients are smoothly rendered. With its 16:10
wide-screen format, this monitor can showcase two letter-size (A4) pages
side by side with additional room for palettes and toolbars. The LaCie 324
will be available end of January starting at $1050.
About LaCie
Located in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, Europe, Singapore and Hong
Kong, LaCie is the leading manufacturer of computer peripherals for PC,
Apple and Linux users. LaCie creates external storage solutions and color
monitors that help professionals and everyday people easily manage their
digital lives. LaCie has differentiated its products through original
designs and leading-edge technology. Established in France in 1989, LaCie is
listed on Euronext under FR0000054314 (LAC). For more information, visit
www.lacie.com .