The Z1012 IS represents Kodak's latest addition to the line of EasyShare digital cameras. Features include: a 10-megapixel resolution, 12X optical zoom with optical image stabilisation, high ISO (up to 3,200), and advanced settings like program, aperture and shutter priority, as well as full manual mode—all in a ultra-compact design. Expect to see the EasyShare Z1012 IS for US$299.95 sometime in the first half of 2008. [LetsGoDigital]