Kodak ESP 3 All-in-One Printer Has Software Facial Retouch

The Pitch: Kodak's ESP 3 all-in-one printer, which has a nice black finish and a software feature for facial retouching with "one click" that "reduces blemishes" and enhances facial features. They also claim that it saves 50% ink when compared to similar inkjet printers.

The Catch: It's hard to tell exactly what the 50% ink savings means without comparing it to other printers ourselves, but the one-touch facial retouching is good if you're no good at photoshop (like me).