Keychain-Sized Camera Mount Helps Capture Those Special Moments

According to the manufacturer's website, the Manfrotto 797 Modo Pocket Camera Mount is billed as "the worlds smallest tripod," which is a bit disconcerting seeing how it only has two legs. Nonetheless, it appears to be a cool little device. The hinged design allows you to adjust camera angles, and it is small enough to be attached to a keychain. Unfortunately, if you want to get your hands on one, it appears that living in France is where it is at. On the plus side, Manfrotto does list the device on their website, so it may be possible to track it down in the US. [Product Page and Manfrotto via Technabob]