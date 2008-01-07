Kensington Intros LiquidAUX Range of In-Car Peripherals

Kensington just dumped a whole host of in-car peripherals. Here's the lot (all prices quoted in USD.):
The LiquidAUX Collection from Kensington Includes:
Kensington LiquidAUX™ for iPhone and iPod (K33429US): Get superior sound quality from a simple
auxiliary port connection and charge your iPhone or iPod at the same time. The wireless remote ensures
that your hands never have to leave the steering wheel. A smart audio sensor turns off the device to
conserve car battery power. Designed for vehicles with auxiliary ports in the center console. Suggested
retail price: $79.99.
Kensington LiquidAUX™ Deluxe for iPhone and iPod (K33430US): Control your music with the
wireless remote and give your iPhone or iPod a home in the car with our adjustable cradle. A flexible arm
allows you to maneuver it to your hearts desire while an auxiliary port connection ensures pure sound
quality from your iPod. Designed specifically for vehicles with in-dash auxiliary ports. Suggested retail
price: $99.99.
Kensington LiquidAUX™ Bluetooth® Car Kit (K33428US): Enjoy hands-free calling and crystal-
clear music¹ from your music phone through your car's stereo. Bluetooth 2.0 technology with enhanced
data rate, a built-in microphone with noise and echo-canceling technology makes for clear conversations
on the road. Simply press the phone icon on the remote to automatically mute your music and take a call
over your car's stereo. Or, use your phone's supported voice activation to make calls without ever
accessing it directly. A USB charging port ensures that your phone stays charged. This is the ideal
alternative to installing Bluetooth in your car. Suggested retail price: $99.99.
¹A2DP protocol required for wireless music streaming
Kensington Car Charger Deluxe for iPhone and iPod (K33433US): The adjustable dock adapts to
securely fit an iPod or iPhone with or without a case, while a flexible arm adjusts to ensure the optimal
position. Put your iPhone in speaker mode and now you've got a hands-free cradle. Charges iPod models
with dock connector² and iPhone. Suggested retail price: $49.99
²Exluding 3rd Generation iPod
Kensington Bluetooth® Stereo Headphones with Microphone (K33436US): A comfortable behind-
the-head design offers a stylish way to listen to music or conversations, while Bluetooth technology
provides the freedom of wireless compatibility with music phones or notebooks. Easy-to-access buttons
on the headphones control audio playback and volume while also allowing users to answer calls with the
push of a button. Skype® compatible. Suggested retail price: $79.99.
Product Availability
The new Kensington Play it line is available for pre-order at Amazon.com and Kensington.com and will
be available at other major retailers in March 2008.