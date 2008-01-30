KDDI Japan's Delicious Spring Keitais Look Like Candy

You can't buy mobile phones from KDDI unless you live in Japan. You can't even import em and use em here. But clicking around their website and exploring their spring line up of handsets feels like a museum. From the future. I've explored random Japanese handsets before and still enjoy looking at them, no matter if the foreign UI renders them nothing more than pieces of electronic art. [KDDI' s Spring Line via Giz Japan]

(P.S. Did you know that KDDI is Japan's second largest cellphone service provider?)