JVC P-Series TV's with iPod Docking

The news of JVC's iPod rocking LCD TV's accidentally slipped out a couple weeks ago, but now we have a photo and more details. The "TeleDoc" flips down from the base of the TV. It allows playback and menu control through the set, as well as the TV remote control.

JVC LAUNCHES LCD TVs WITH INTEGRATED iPod® DOCK

Four-model series offers flip-down iPod dock for convenient video and music playback.

LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2008 - TV playback of iPod® video content is more convenient than ever with the announcement of new JVC LCD TVs with a built-in iPod dock. Each of the four new models, including three full HD 1080p sets, features JVC's new TeleDock®, a flip-down iPod dock at the base of the set, providing a direct connection for playback through the TV.

The new JVC P-Series includes the 32-inch LT-32P679, 42-inch LT-42P789, 47-inch LT-47P789 and the 52-inch LT-52P789. The LT-32P679 is a 768p model, while the others offer 1080p resolution.

When an iPod is docked, a menu appears on the TV screen for selecting music, music shuffle or video playback. iPod can be controlled from the TV's remote, which includes a circular keypad with a control scheme that mimics the iPod's control wheel. Photos can also be displayed as a slide show along with music. During music playback, song title and artist name are displayed on the TV screen. During video playback, low resolution files, such as internet videos, can be displayed in a small screen mode. Higher resolution video can be shown in nine aspect modes at full screen. There's also the option to play music files while the TV displays television programming. In addition, the iPod will charge while docked wheter the TV's power is on or off.

Besides the iPod dock and playback features, JVC's new P-Series LCD TVs are full featured high definition displays with a cabinet design that conveys the sets' focus on both audio and video performance. Each features a new universal remote with direct input access, a new on-screen menu system, a side-mounted USB photo viewer, and ATSC/QAM tuning.

Connections include three HDMI inputs, two component inputs, one S-video input, SPDIF input and an analogue audio output for sending sound from an iPod or the TV through a home theatre system.

The sound package delivers 10 watts per channel to a pair of JVC's exclusive oblique cone speakers. And JVC's new Omni Surround package with equalizer offers four listening modes - movie, music, news (for news or talk show programming) and mono (for simulated stereo from mono programming).

Availability and pricing:

Model Availability LT-32P679 March 2008 LT-42P789 March 2008 LT-47P789 April 2008 LT-52P789 Summer 2008