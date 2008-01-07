JVC Introduces New Slim HDD Everio Camcorders In Blue, Red, Silver and Black

Leak confirmed: Not content with the run-of-the-mill colour schemes of other camcorders, JVC decided to paint its new Everio hard-disk camcorders sapphire blue, ruby red, diamond silver and onyx black. Both the 30GB and 60GB models are 20% smaller, and the high-end models have a 7-megapixel CCD for still shooting. The coolest new feature: a touch-sensitive illuminated scroll bar for easy video viewing and menu access. The price is coming down too: this line ranges from $450 to $800, and should all be out by February. (Jump for detailed press release.)

JVC EVERIO HARD DISK CAMCORDERS OFFER ENHANCED USABILITY IN A COLORFUL LINEUP FOR 2008

New line features new touch-sensitive scroll bar, super-slim design and a selection of elegant body colors.

LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2008 - A new line of JVC Everio Hard Disk Camcorders features a new, super-slim design that makes them the world's smallest hard drive camcorders* on the market. The new Everio line, unveiled today, also offers new functions that make operation simpler and more intuitive, and models available in four different colors.

For 2008, there will be Everio camcorders available in sapphire blue, ruby red, diamond silver and onyx black, allowing consumers to choose a model based on features, budget and style. Also new is Laser Touch, a touch-sensitive scroll bar that simplifies operation, both 30GB and 60GB models, and a new design that's some 20 percent smaller than last year's entry-level model. In addition, a higher-end model offers higher-resolution digital stills by virtue of a 7 Megapixel CCD, making it unnecessary for people to carry both a camcorder and a digital still camera. This model is the first in the world to have an embedded 1.3" hard disk drive (30GB), which allowed JVC to integrate a large 1/2.5" CCD and its accompanying large optical lens section, without getting bulky — thereby providing the quality benefits of a large lens while maintaining a small body and offering large capacity.

A new innovation found on all 2008 Everio G Series models is the Laser Touch Operation user interface - a touch-sensitive illuminated scroll bar just to the left of the LCD monitor screen. Simply moving a finger up or down along the scroll bar allows the user to browse through and select video clips to view or edit, and operate menus for camera set-up. The 2.7-inch widescreen LCD's high-resolution GUI is linked to Laser Touch movements, but the feature eliminates the risk of smudging or damaging the screen that users face with a touch-screen interface. And to provide better LCD visibility when shooting outdoors, the display features a new Auto LCD Backlight Control.

The Everio G Series offers a triple advantage of easy shooting, easy editing and easy archiving. Archiving is made especially convenient with the optional SHARE STATION DVD burner (CU-VD3), which for 2008 sports a new dramatically slimmed-down design that makes it much easier to carry along when traveling. One touch of the camcorder's Direct DVD button transfers footage from the camcorder to a SHARE STATION DVD burner or PC to automatically burn a DVD containing all the footage, selected footage or new footage only. The Direct Back-up button backs-up recordings to a PC through a USB 2.0 high-speed interface to free-up camcorder hard disk space. A DV (IEEE 1394: i.LINK, firewire) output is on the Everio dock (included with some models) to allow easy dubbing to DVD or hard drive recorders, and enables footage to be imported using many third-party NLE (non-linear editing) applications. But some basic editing can be done without a PC. Scene playback order can be rearranged within the camera, and 20 preset title screens can be inserted into the footage while viewing it or burning it to a DVD. These colorfully designed title screens are linked to the menu language setting, so they can be displayed in English, Spanish or French.

Picture quality is maximized by the use of an F1.8 KONICA MINOLTA LENS on most 2008 Everio G Series camcorders. This high-performance lens, developed by the renowned camera specialist, captures precise, bright images, yet is small enough to have allowed JVC to develop a compact camcorder. Also adding to the picture quality is JVC's proprietary Gigabrid Engine that integrates various noise reduction technologies to improve the signal-to-noise ratio by about 30 percent (3dB) over previous models without that technology.

Comprising the five-model Everio G lineup for 2008 are four 680K-pixel models and one 7 Megapixel model. The four 680K-pixel camcorders include two 30GB models and two 60GB models. The 30GB GZ-MG330 offers a 35x optical zoom, integrated Auto Illumi. Light and is available in three "gem" colors: sapphire blue, ruby red or diamond silver. The GZ-MG335 (available in diamond silver) offers the same functions as the MG330 and comes with an Everio Dock for easy connection and charging. The GZ-MG360 (onyx black) doubles storage capacity with its 60GB internal hard disk drive. The GZ-MG365 (onyx black) offers the same functions as the MG360 and comes with the Everio Dock. The 30GB models and the 60GB model each weigh just 0.7 lbs (315g) or 0.8 lbs. (360g) including the battery.

Capping the 2008 Everio G lineup is the 30GB GZ-MG730, which features a higher-performance camera section with a 1/2.5-inch 7.38 Megapixel CCD with Primary Color Filter. It features a more rounded design that shows off the F3.5 KONICA MINOLTA LENS. With the ability to shoot high resolution digital stills up to 3072 x 1728 (16:9 mode) or 3072 x 2304 (4:3 mode) in size, the GZ-MG730 is an ideal dual-use camera. Serious enthusiasts will enjoy the additional pro-style shooting features, including Auto Flash, Program AE dial with Shutter Priority and Aperture Priority, Auto Exposure Bracketing, Backlight and Spotlight compensation, Natural and Vivid colour settings, and Histogram Display.

All models also feature PictBridge compatibility for direct printing, microSD card slot and USB mass storage compatibility, and come with a convenient remote control. The JVC Data Battery allows remaining recording time to be displayed on the LCD even when the camera is off. Power-Linked Operation powers up the camcorder and engages the standby mode simply by opening the LCD, while Quick Restart starts recording just about one second after the LCD is re-opened.

For use with PCs, Everio G Series camcorders come with CyberLink's PowerProducer™ 3 NE for authoring DVDs, PowerDirector™ 5 NE Express for editing, and PowerCinema™ NE for Everio to browse camera contents and enable the Direct DVD/Direct Backup functions. Macintosh users will have an easy time importing Everio's video files using iMovie '08.

An enhanced lineup of optional accessories also serves to increase the appeal of the Everio G Series. Among the most noteworthy is the CU-VD3, the super-slim Everio SHARE STATION DVD burner, which can be placed upright or horizontally. For the aquatically adventurous, there is the WR-MG100 Marine Case that allows waterproof operation of Everio camcorders down to 131ft/40m under water. Colorful camcorders deserve colorful carrying bags, and the compact CB-VM60 which carries the Everio camcorder with attached battery is available in black, blue and red. The larger CB-VM70 offered in black is also available to carry a full system. And a nice way to kick-start a wonderful relationship with Everio is the VU-VM90K Starter Kit, which includes the CB-VM70 carrying bag and one BN-VF808 data battery.

Feature Comparison GZ-MG330 GZ-MG335 GZ-MG360 GZ-MG365 GZ-MG730 Hard Disk Drive 30GB / 1.8" 30GB / 1.8" 60GB / 1.8" 60GB / 1.8" 30GB / 1.3" CCD 1/6" 680K 1/6" 680K 1/6" 680K 1/6" 680K 1/2.5" 7.38M Optical Zoom 35x 35x 35x 35x 10x Max. Digital Still 640x480 640x480 640x480 640 x 480 3072x2304 Auto Flash No No No No Yes Auto Illumi. Light Yes Yes Yes Yes No Everio Dock No Yes No Yes Yes Body Colors Silver / Blue / Red Silver Black Black Black Shooting Time Mode 30GB Model 60GB Model Average Bit Rate (Mbps*) Ultra (DVD Movie) 7 hr 10 min 14 hr 20 min 9 Fine (DVD Cam) 10 hr 40 min 21 hr 20 min 6 Norm (TV) 14 hr 10 min 28 hr 20 min 4.5 Eco (Internet) 37 hr 30 min 75 hr 1.7

* Combined A/V rates; video bit rate is variable for all modes.

Pricing and availability (USD): Model National Ad Value Available GZ-MG330 $449.99 January GZ-MG335 $499.99 January GZ-MG360 $549.99 February GZ-MG365 $599.99 January GZ-MG730 $799.99 February