Jook Provides Wireless Streaming Between PMPs, Providing You Both Have Jook

Jook is a small device that plus into the bottom of your iPod, iPhone or Zune, allowing you to stream songs to your friends. Of course, you friends also have to have a Jook, and you can't actually send files. Sure, you could just unplug your headphones from your player and plug them into your friends to check out a song, but… uh, well, you know. It does leave the songs you listened to in your recently listened to songs list, so if you like what you heard you can check it out on iTunes when you're home, but otherwise it seems like an overly complicated solution to a pretty simple problem. [Jook]