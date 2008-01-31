Jawbone Short Features Bikinis, Bros and Maybe a Headset or Something

Aliph is pushing its fancy-schmancy Jawbone Bluetooth headset with a series of web shorts centred around the product, including the above one, entitled "Boo Boo." It involves a sexy lady in a bikini, three really annoying dudes and a surprise ending that's pretty satisfying. I'm not going to be running out and buying any gadgets because of it, but if you're looking for a nice way to distract yourself from the painful drudgery of your day-to-day existence for a few minutes, you could do a lot worse.

