Japanese Infrared Revamp Transfers at Gigabit Speeds

While IR is still quite useful for certain things, transferring data between devices is something very few people still use it for. Japan's KDDI R&D labs, however, have managed to increase the transfer rate 250 times to 1Gbps with a semiconductor laser that blinks incredibly fast. Although 1Gbps is fast, it doesn't quite transfer a full CD of music in less than a second (which is 650MB). Point is, if they can manage to put this into cellphones, we'll finally be able to get our contacts over really really fast. [Digital World Tokyo]