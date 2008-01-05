iTransport is World's First Purely Digital iPod Dock

Just announced for CES, Wadia Digital's iTransport claims a major feat: to be the first iPod dock on the market to pull content from both iPods and iPhones in pure digital format, bypassing the iPods' internal digital to analog conversion and subsequent audio/video loss. The iTransport claims this not only makes the device an exellent iPod dock, but a digital home media server capable of pulling audio and video from every model iDevice in Apple's product line (and even for $US349, that sounds pretty cool). Slated for a February release, we'll give you an ears-on at CES.